Merriweather Post Pavilion announces summer concert lineup

Thomas Rhett, Dave Matthews Band, Wilco and others are scheduled to take the stage.

COLUMBIA, Md. — In another sign of a return to normalcy during the ongoing fight against the coronavirus, Maryland's Merriweather Post Pavilion announced its 2021 summer concert lineup.

The venue is the latest to announce live events for the summer. Wolf Trap, and the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts are planning for summer performances as more people get vaccinated in D.C., Maryland and Virginia.

Merriweather Post Pavilion's full line-up can be found below:

M3 Rock Festival (Tesla, Ratt, Kix, Night Ranger) - July 2-4

Rod Stewart with Cheap Trick - Aug. 11.

Luke Bryan - Aug. 12.

Wilco with Sleater Kinney - Aug. 20.

Dave Matthews Band - Aug. 21.

Alanis Morissette with Garbage and Liz Phair - Aug. 31.

The Capital Jazz Fest - Sept. 4-5.

Daryl Hall and John Oates - Sept. 18.

Pet Shop Boys and New Order - Sept. 28.

Thomas Rhett with Cole Swindell - Oct. 7.

The venue's box office remains closed, but tickets can be purchased online, here.

Live music venues have been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, forced to close their doors since March 2020, with many shutting down for good.

In D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser announced capacity limits for live entertainment will be increase to 25% capacity on May 1, with no timeline for full capacity performances. It's good news for larger venues, but smaller clubs in the District are still struggling.