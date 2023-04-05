Men kidnap driver after flagging him down on interstate exit ramp in Maryland, police say

Investigators say the victim believed the person flagging him over to be a police officer and stopped at the side of the road.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Police are asking for the public's help finding two men who reportedly kidnapped a driver after waving them down on a Maryland interstate exit ramp in broad daylight.

According to the Montgomery County Department of Police Major Crimes Division, the driver was exiting Interstate 270 onto Shady Grove Road around 12:30 p.m. on Sunday, April 23, when he came across a silver Mitsubishi vehicle partially blocking the exit ramp.

Investigators say the victim believed the person flagging him over to be a police officer and stopped at the side of the road. The victim then got out of his car and began walking toward the suspect, who demanded the victim get back into his car.

The suspect then reportedly walked up to the victim's car and demanded money before getting into the car and demanding the victim drive to a Bank of America in the 15000 block of Shady Grove Road to withdraw money from the ATM.

The victim did as the suspect demanded and began driving to the bank, noticing the stopped silver Mitsubishi began to follow, driving by a second suspect.

The victim told police he saw a handgun in the suit jack of the suspect multiple times throughout the interaction.

Surveillance cameras at the bank captured images of the suspect.

The first suspect is described as a Middle Eastern man around 5-foot-10 and weighing around 170 pounds. He has a light complexion, light brown eyes, short hair and the word “Vitiligo” tattooed on his hands and neck. He was last seen wearing a tan colored suit and boat shoes.

The second suspect who was driving the silver Mitsubishi is described as a man of East Indian descent, with a dark complexion and straight black hair. He was last seen wearing a button-up shirt with thin blue and white stripes.