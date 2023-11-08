2 charged with trying to steal Ride-On Metro Bus in Wheaton

The pair told the driver they wanted to go to Greenbelt but the driver denied the request, telling them the bus was going to Montgomery Mall.

Example video title will go here for this video

SILVER SPRING, Md. — Two men are facing charges after police say they tried to steal a Ride-On Metro Bus in Wheaton early Friday morning.

According to the Montgomery County Department of Police, 29-year-old Ricko Ford, of Capitol Heights, and 30-year-old Wayne Pitt, of Gaithersburg, have been charged with attempted carjacking, theft, disorderly conduct and intoxicated public disturbance-related charges.

Investigators say Ford and Pitt got onto a Ride-On Metro Bus at the Glenmont Metro Station in Wheaton. The pair told the driver they wanted to go to Greenbelt but the driver denied the request, telling them the bus was going to Montgomery Mall.

The two walked up to the driver and demanded the bus. The driver got off the bus and walked away, while Ford and Pitt tried to drive away with the bus.

Police were called to the area of Connecticut Avenue and Georgia Avenue just before 12:30 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found Ford and Pitt reportedly holding bottles of alcohol in the front of the bus. Officers told the pair to get off the bus several times before the two men were taken into custody.

Ford and Pitt were taken to the Montgomery County Central Processing Unit to face charges.