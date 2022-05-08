Men accused of robbing McDonald's drive-thru arrested after police spot them at different Mcdonald's drive-thru

One of the suspects then reportedly got out of the car in the drive-thru, walked up to the cashier's window and pulled out a gun.

GAITHERSBURG, Md. — Police have arrested two men they say are possibly connected to a string of robberies at McDonald's restaurants across D.C., Maryland and Virginia.

According to a release from the Montgomery County Department of Police, officers were called to a McDonald's in the 2700 block of University Boulevard W. in Kensington just after 2 a.m. Wednesday.

Officers claim two suspects in a silver Chevrolet Cruze entered the drive-thru and ordered food. One of the suspects then reportedly got out of the car, walked up to the cashier's window and pulled out a gun. The suspect allegedly told the cashier to leave and once the employee walked away the suspect reached through the window and grabbed money from the drawer. The two suspects then drove away.

Less than 24 hours later, detectives say officers spotted a silver Chevrolet Cruze pulled into a McDonald's drive-thru in the 12100 block of Veirs Mill Road just before 1 a.m. Officers followed the car after noticing it matched the description of the car used to rob the McDonald's on University Blvd. W and other McDonald's restaurants in D.C., Maryland and Virginia.

The suspects in the car, later identified as 21-year-old Zachary Kinnell and 20-year-old Brian Elzey, purchased food and left the area. The car was later pulled over and the pair were taken into custody.

Kinnell and Elzey have both been charged with armed robbery and other related charges, according to police.

Detectives believe there may be more victims. If you have any information, contact the Major Crimes Division at 240-773-5070, or contact Crime Solvers of Montgomery County toll-free at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477). Callers may remain anonymous.