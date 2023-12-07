Forest Heights Police K9 'Kuno' dies from medical emergency while responding to burglary call

K9 Kuno died from a medical emergency while responding to a burglary call for service.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

FOREST HILL, Md. — A memorial service will be held Thursday in honor of a fallen Forest Hills Police K9 who died in the line of duty.

According to the Forest Heights Police Department, K9 Kuno died after having a medical emergency while responding to a burglary call for service in Prince George's County.

Kuno is described as the original and longest-standing K9 with the Forest Hills Police Department. He worked alongside his handler Sergeant Grooms.

Police say K9 Kuno was 5 years old, with four years of service at his death.

His death is being handled as a "Line of Duty Death."

Authorities say the memorial service information is as follows:

11 a.m. K9 Memorial Service at the Forest Heights Neighborhood Park at 5800 Terrell Avenue

K9 Memorial Service at the Forest Heights Neighborhood Park at 5800 Terrell Avenue 12:15 p.m. K9 Line-up/Processional at Maryland 210--Indian Head Highway between Livingston Road and Bald.

Fallen Forest Hills Police K9 Kuno honored with memorial service 1/6

2/6

3/6

4/6

5/6

6/6 1 / 6

Anyone wishing to attend the services can visit the police department's website or email K9Kuno@ForestHeightsMD.gov for updated information, parking details, and more.

WATCH NEXT:

The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) is in mourning after the death of a K9 officer.