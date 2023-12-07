Forest Heights Police K9 'Kuno' dies from medical emergency while responding to burglary call

FOREST HILL, Md. — A memorial service will be held Thursday in honor of a fallen Forest Hills Police K9 who died in the line of duty.
According to the Forest Heights Police Department, K9 Kuno died after having a medical emergency while responding to a burglary call for service in Prince George's County.
Kuno is described as the original and longest-standing K9 with the Forest Hills Police Department. He worked alongside his handler Sergeant Grooms.
Police say K9 Kuno was 5 years old, with four years of service at his death.
His death is being handled as a "Line of Duty Death."
Authorities say the memorial service information is as follows:
- 11 a.m. K9 Memorial Service at the Forest Heights Neighborhood Park at 5800 Terrell Avenue
- 12:15 p.m. K9 Line-up/Processional at Maryland 210--Indian Head Highway between Livingston Road and Bald.
Fallen Forest Hills Police K9 Kuno honored with memorial service
Anyone wishing to attend the services can visit the police department's website or email K9Kuno@ForestHeightsMD.gov for updated information, parking details, and more.
Services will be live-streamed on the Town of Forest Heights YouTube Page and the Kendal Wade Funeral Home website.
WATCH NEXT:
The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) is in mourning after the death of a K9 officer.
According to the police department, K9 Roc suffered a medical emergency while working as the explosive ordinance detection canine on the presidential detail. K9 Roc was then rushed to Adams Morgan Animal Hospital, located on 18th Street Northwest, but unfortunately, he passed away.
WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.