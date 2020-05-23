Sections of Montgomery County Parkways open for pedestrian use through Memorial Day

Sections of Little Falls Parkway, Sligo Creek Parkway, and Beach Drive will be open through Tuesday at 8 am

SILVER SPRING, Md. — Officials with Montgomery Parks say they are extending the county's opening of several parkways for pedestrian use through Memorial Day.

The Open Streets initiative was first launched in Montgomery County last month to expand safe access to park facilities for recreation and exercise during the COVID-19 crisis.

Portions of Sligo Creek Parkway in Silver Spring, Little Falls Parkway in Bethesda and portions of Beach Drive in Kensington are open for pedestrians and bicyclists every weekend from Friday 9 a.m. through Sunday 6 p.m. For Memorial Day, the parkways will remain open until Tuesday at 8 a.m.

Sections of the parkways open for walking, running and biking include:

• Little Falls Parkway from Massachusetts Ave. to Arlington Rd. (1.3 miles)

• Beach Drive from Connecticut Avenue to Knowles Avenue (2.7 miles)

• Sligo Creek Parkway (2.6 miles)

o Old Carroll Avenue to Piney Branch Road

o Forest Glen Road to University Boulevard

“We’ve received an outpouring of support from the public for the open streets program. I’ve enjoyed seeing so many residents get outside to exercise to support their physical and mental health. It’s very encouraging that we are seeing park users following the recommended physical distancing guidelines to foster a safe and healthy environment for everyone,” said Mike Riley, Director of Montgomery Parks.