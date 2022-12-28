MDOT offers $20 Lyft rideshare credit to get Marylanders home safe on New Year's

Maryland officials say between Dec. 1 and Dec. 26, 972 people have been arrested for driving under the influence.

MARYLAND, USA — The Maryland Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Administration’s (MDOT MVA) Highway Safety Office has teamed up with rideshare service Lyft to help make sure residents get home safely this holiday weekend.

Officials hope the $20 rideshare credit will encourage people to take advantage of the safe ride options during New Year's weekend.

The credit is possible thanks to a grant from the Governors Highway Safety Association, Responsibility.org and Lyft., according to a release from the MDOT MVA office.

Maryland officials say between Dec. 1 and Dec. 26, 972 people have been arrested for driving under the influence. In 2021, 173 people died and more than 2,800 were injured on Maryland roads due to impaired driving.

"MDOT is encouraging Marylanders to take advantage of the free rideshare credits to put toward a safe alternative to driving impaired," MDOT MVA said in the release.

All Marylanders are eligible to receive the $20 credit this weekend while supplies last.

A select number of rideshare credits will be available between 4 p.m. and 4 a.m. on Dec. 29 through Jan. 2.

To redeem the credit, Marylanders need to open the Lyft app, choose "payment" from the menu, and scroll to the "Add Lyft Pass" section. To apply the credit, use code NYEMAKEAPLAN2023.

Each rider is limited to one $20 credit each weekend through the entirety of the campaign.

