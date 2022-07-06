Maryland Dept. of Health develops mental health resources for youth coping with violence

The resource provides local and nationwide information.

BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. — To help combat some of the real, everyday struggles youth face in this country, the Maryland Department of Health (MDH) has released mental health and crisis resources for coping with violence.

Active shooter drills, bullying and even violence shown through social media outlets can affect a child's mental health as they grow.

The comprehensive resource includes tips, local and nationwide information and fact sheets for parents, educators and behavioral health professionals to help young people. The helpful tool was developed by the MDH Behavioral Health Administration (BHA) and is available in both English and Spanish.

“Interagency collaboration is key to our success in providing resources for Marylanders in crisis,” said MDH Acting Deputy Secretary for Behavioral Health Dr. Lisa Burgess. “Further, using a coordinated framework to effectively support crisis services in Maryland is critical to providing these needs for our residents.”

According to BHA’s Child, Adolescent & Young Adult Services division, tips for coping with violence include:

Avoid overexposure to the news and social media.

Stay aware of your emotional health and how it is impacted by the news you consume, as well as the emotional health of the people around you.

Attend to your self-care needs: go for walks, listen to music, meditate, exercise, get enough rest. Try to keep a regular routine as much as possible.

Maintain ongoing contact with your support systems, such as friends and family.

Don’t be afraid to ask for help or offer help to someone who may also be struggling emotionally.

Check on the young ones in your life. Help them talk about their feelings about the situation to help ease their fears.

Seek professional counseling or therapy for yourself and loved ones as needed.

Mental health among children and young adults has been a growing concern over the last few years as they tackle life during a pandemic. During fundamental years of growth, youth has had to cope with loss, isolation, and stress at a very young age.

The resource can also help to provide tips for coping with mental health issues that stem from other issues.