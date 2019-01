KENSINGTON, Md. — A worker had to be rescued after getting stuck on a broken lift on his truck, Montgomery County Fire and Rescue said.

The rescue happened in the 4400 block of Everett Street when a worker got stuck hanging from the lift on his work truck.

When crews got to the scene they found the man hanging from the harness. It took crews about 15 minutes to unhook him and bring him down the ladder.

Officials said he was released after being evaluated.