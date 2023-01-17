Democrat Wes Moore will become the first African-American to become governor of the state of Maryland.

ANNAPOLIS JUNCTION, Md. — As Maryland prepares to inaugurate its first Black governor, many residents cannot help but think about the history that will soon be made.

Democrat Wes Moore will officially take office Wednesday at noon. Not only will Moore become the first Black governor in Maryland’s history, but he will also become only the third African-American to hold a governor’s seat in a state in American history.

Prior to his inauguration, Moore plans to go to City Dock, in downtown Annapolis to reflect on inauguration day and its significance. City Dock also served as a port where slaves were brought into Maryland two centuries ago.

Moore is expected to be joined by other prominent Black local leaders like former lieutenant governors Michael Steele and Boyd Rutherford, as well as Attorney General-elect Anthony Brown.

The ceremony, which is private, will be held in front of the Kunta Kinte-Alex Haley Memorial in City Dock.

Haley wrote the landmark book "Roots," which told the story of an enslaved African family brought to the United States.

Haley’s nephew, Chris Haley, also happens to serve at the Maryland State Archives as its director of the study of the legacy of slavery. He will also be in attendance for Moore’s pre-inaugural event at City Dock.

"Here we are in 2023, 200 some years after slavery ended in Maryland, Nov. 1, 1864, and we’re going to have a person of African descent who’s actually going to be named the Governor,” Haley said. “Elected by the people to be Governor of this same state.”

He said Moore’s inauguration is so important to Black people because, often growing up, they did not get to see individuals who look like them ascend to offices as high as governor.

“You see any stories about progress in America, you often do not see any person with a color that you look at in the mirror,” Haley said.

He added that Moore’s election should prove the “American Dream” can also be attained by people of color.