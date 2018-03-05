Police in Maryland say a man has shot his pregnant wife. She died the next day but doctors were able to save her unborn child. The baby remains in critical but stable condition.

The Baltimore Sun reported that the incident occurred Tuesday night in Parkville, which is outside Baltimore. Police said Eric Maurice Glass shot Jasmine Alisha Kennedy. Glass then shot himself but was not severely injured.

Police said Glass then punched Kennedy's son. The boy and his two younger siblings, ages 11 and 6, then fled to a neighbor's house. Police said Glass assaulted the neighbors before being arrested.

Glass was charged with attempted murder, assault and related counts and placed in jail without bail. His wife died the next day.

Police did not indicate a possible motive.

