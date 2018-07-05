A man is dead after his car crashed into a billboard on I-495 in Forestville, Md. early Monday morning, Maryland State police said.

Police identified the victim as Jerome Sligh, 2nd, 35 of Glenn Dale, Maryland. He was the only person inside of the Mercury Grand Marquis at the time of the crash. Sligh was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash happened just after midnight on I-495 at D'Arcy Road in Forestville, authorities said. When troopers got to the scene they found the car in the center median against the guardrail.

The investigation shows that the car was going northbound on I-45, just south of D'Arcy Road in lane three at a high rate of speed. Police said the man lost control of the car while he was changing lanes. The car then left the road and crashed into a state highway administration electronic billboard. Police said the car then overturned and came to a halt in the center median.

Maryland State police said all lanes of I-495, south of D-Arcy Road in Forestville were closed for about three hours. All lanes reopened shortly before 2:30 a.m.

At this time, it is not believed alcohol was a factor in the crash. An investigation into the crash continues.

