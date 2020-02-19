CHEVERLY, Md. — Every year, there’s talk of the many lives lost due to gun violence in the region. However, doctors, nurses, and professionals at Washington area hospitals are also saving thousands of lives.

Prince George’s Hospital Trauma Center is in a unique position and provides service to those in Maryland and D.C. because of its current location in Cheverly.



It's a lifeline for people in many communities, but, it's moving soon.

According to hospital data, trauma surgeons helped 3,378 patients in 2019. Most of those people were from Prince George’s County, followed by the District. Many patients are rushed in from surrounding D.C. neighborhoods where gun violence is prevalent, but no trauma services nearby.

Prince George's Hospital Trauma Center injuries by county

Prince George's Hospital Center

The hospital’s Director of Nurses, Kim Grady, said the constant flow of patients can sometimes be overwhelming.

"We constantly are busy moving people through in and out. Sometimes so busy, that we don't have the time to just sit down and take a deep breath after one of our severe traumas," Grady said.

Prince George’s Trauma Center is the second busiest in the state of Maryland, followed by R. Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center in Baltimore, which serviced 6,186 patients last year.

Shooting victim at Prince George's Hospital Trauma Center

WUSA

Prince George’s new trauma center director, Dr. Brandon Bruns, started late last year and previously worked at Shock Trauma.

"I had heard that Prince George's had a very busy trauma center. I think, until I was actually on the ground, I didn't realize just how consistent the volume was,” Bruns said.

Most patients are taken to the trauma center with life-threatening-injuries from car crashes. The second reason, gunshots, and stabbings.

Prince George's Hospital Trauma Center cause of injury.

Prince George's Hospital Center

RELATED: 'Families are living in squalor' | High cost of rent in DC forces families to live in dangerous conditions

"It tends to be younger males. I mean, we've had a 7-year-old. It can get emotionally trying, especially when things don't go well and you have to deliver bad news to families," Bruns said.

"We sometimes get emotional with the family because it's very hard to tell someone the person you woke up with will not be the person you're going to bed with and this will be a lifelong thing," Grady added.

Even though doctors are often required to deliver devastating news, most patients at the trauma center do survive. Hospital data shows a 96% survival rate for trauma patients who make it through the front door.

Roy'Nal Hill, 14, was taken to the trauma center with gunshot wounds in May 2019. He was shot while standing outside with a group of friends. Police said he was not the target.

While surgeons saved his life, Hill is now paralyzed from the waist down due to a bullet striking his spine. Months later, Hill is still recovering, and is now home-schooled.

"I've been focused on trying to get back on my feet," Hill said.

Roy'Nal Hill at Prince George's Hospital's Trauma Center in 2019.

WUSA

The surgeons at Prince George's Hospital are worried about some of those living in D.C. and across the line in Southern Maryland because in traumatic cases, every second dictates the outcome.

RELATED: Shaquana Bates' son was stillborn. She blames ambulance delay

The Cheverly location is closing next year and being moved farther away to a new, state-of-the-art regional center in Largo early next year. Construction is scheduled for completion in December, with the grand opening set for March of 2021.

A research initiative is underway to figure out the specific D.C. neighborhoods from which victims are transported.

"We want to make sure that we're actually ahead of the curve and we can do some EMS outreach to let people know where our victims are coming from now, so we can prepare for the future. It will change referral patterns, so, we want to make sure we're ahead of that," Bruns said.

Bruns and Grady said they’re not just saving thousands of lives every year. The hospital also has a relatively new violence intervention program to help those who have been shot or stabbed get their lives back on track.

RELATED: Montgomery County paramedics roll out new response system to limit overcrowding ERs

"You don't hear about those stories and sometimes that's the story that needs to be told. The world is violent, but there are successes from that violence. We have taken people to get their license, have their first job interview, get their first job," Grady said.

The four primary hospitals treating trauma victims in the District – Children’s National Health, George Washington University Hospital, Howard University Hospital and MedStar Washington Hospital Center – are all located in Northwest Washington.

A new hospital is planned for the city's east end in 2023.

RELATED: Takedown arrest leaves Prince George's County man partially paralyzed, family says

RELATED: DC records 7th homicide 9 days into 2020

RELATED: DC Central Kitchen focusing on mental health with new youth cafe

Download the brand new WUSA9 app here.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.