Mandatory video for returning MCPS teachers includes advice on hard hats, steel-toed boots

Teachers and staff are mystified by portions of the three-hour presentation which were clearly produced pre-COVID.

ROCKVILLE, Md. — A number of Montgomery County, Maryland teachers and staff will return to schools in person for the first time since March 2020 on Monday. Part of the re-entry process includes a self-paced video presentation on Covid-19 protections.

"Foot and shin protection are PPE designed to protect your feet and legs from falling objects," said the narrator of one video.

MCPS teachers and staff mandated to watch the video were puzzled why MCPS wants teachers to protect their feet and legs from falling objects.

"It was basic," said MCPS speech and language pathologist Suzie Djidjoli. "It really felt like an inefficient use of my time."

A mandatory 3 hour presentation including info on respirators, steel-toed boots and hard hats.

That's how Montgomery County teachers are being prepared to return to school.

What the heck does this have to do with safely returning to school?

The video presentation included portions that reference the use of steel-toed boots, respirators and hard hats. A video seemingly better suited for construction workers than public school teachers.

"I wondered if they had watched that video before choosing to include it. I hope someone had," said Djidjoli.

The presentation was shared with teachers on February 12, a professional development -- or teacher workday. Students did not attend classes that day. Instead of grading projects and making lesson plans -- teachers were learning how a hard hat protects your head.

MCPS spokesperson Gboyinde Onijala responded to WUSA9's questions with a written statement:

"All MCPS staff (not just educators) are participating in a wide variety of training and professional development as we prepare for the return of staff and students beginning March 1. Some of these trainings addressed both broad and in-depth safety topics and included some information that would not necessarily be relevant to all employees or situations. We are pleased to be able to provide comprehensive resources and training for our more than 24,000 employees to ensure their safety as well as the safety of our students."

"It sounds like they don't have much of an explanation for you and that does nothing to help us prepare for the task that's being set before us," said Djidjoli.