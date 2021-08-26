MCDOT program encourages parents to organize a 'Walking School Bus'

A walking school bus is a parent-organized effort where adults supervise a group of kids walking to and from school.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Montgomery County Department of Transportation’s (MCDOT) Safe Routes to Schools program encourages parents to organize a “Walking School Bus” to enable young students to safely walk to schools in their neighborhoods.

According to a press release shared by MCDOT, the program encourages physical activity for kids as they travel to school with adult supervision.

So how does a Walking School Bus work?

According to MCDOT, each "bus” walks along a set route, with one or more adults leading the group of children. The walking group picks up or drops off, children at designated stops, similar to a traditional school bus. Walking school buses also provide a safe way for parents to help each other with the demands of getting children to and from school in an outdoor and socially distanced manner.

Aside from providing some physical activity to children, with the shortage of bus drivers in the area, a walking school bus could be an alternate option for parents.

MCDOT also listed additional benefits of the program, including:

Increasing daily physical activity

Opportunities to learn about and practice road safety

Saving money on gas and reduce car emissions

Reducing traffic in school zones

Meeting other families and making new friends

It is fun

One mission of Safe Routes to School’s program is to find and identify safe ways to get children to school whether through biking, walking or any other mode that provides safety.