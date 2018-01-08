A warning to boaters on the Chesapeake Bay: tons of storm debris is creating a hazard. Swimmers are being warned to stay out.

When you first set eyes on the brown, bumpy blanket underneath several boats, you might do a double take, not sure what exactly you’re looking at.

“Actually doesn’t look like water,” commented a local mom with three kids by her side.

“It’s gross," said one of the kids as he looked out over the undulating, jangled mess of huge logs, sticks and trash.

It’s so thick that a man could barely move boat trapped in the gunk.

“It’s pretty tough. Never seen this before. Never. Not in 20 years,” he said.

A few commercial boats have been able to break free for tours, others are staying put because of the debris in the water.

The debris came from flooding after heavy rains last week and release of the Conowingo Dam on the Susquehannah River.

Maryland officials warned the debris is everywhere on the Chesapeake Bay and extremely dangerous.

A sea of debris @CityofAnnapolis at City Dock. Heavy rainfall up north and release of a damn sent logs, sticks and trash down river. Cleanup is underway! @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/q3i1CgKOOy — Peggy Fox (@PeggyTV) July 31, 2018

"We would come across little areas where there would be a debris field. Large logs and lots of little logs, you know sticks and twigs," said boater Paul Baker.

"All the stuff from the Susquehanna (River) also New York and Pennsylvania. Eventually, into the bay and into the Severn River. And the South River and the west river and all the places we call home,” said Megan Reiter.

Her mother said the large debris should’ve been removed before the dam was released.

“I think it’s a shame that they can open that damn up without thought of the damage it will do,” said Annapolis visitor Allyson Reiter.

“It’s an absolute mess and I do worry about downtown Annapolis. This is not good,” said Kara Kearney of Severna Park.

Much of has been picked up here at Ego Ally but it could take days to clean up all the debris flowing south.

With more rain in the forecast, officials said they will open and close gates on the Conowingo Dam as needed.

