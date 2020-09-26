x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Washington, DC's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Washington, DC | WUSA9.com

Maryland

Maryland's foam container ban law takes effect on Thursday

The Baltimore Sun reports Maryland will become the first state in the nation to ban polystyrene food containers.
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto
Close-up of delivery man handing a slack of foam lunch box - Foam box is toxic plastic waste. It can be used for recycling and environment saving concept

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — A Maryland law banning restaurants, schools and other food servers from using foam containers takes effect next week.

The Baltimore Sun reports Maryland will become the first state in the nation to ban polystyrene food containers when the law goes into effect on Thursday. 

The law’s advocates say replacing containers made with fossil fuels with ones made from more sustainable materials will help reduce pollution and other harmful environmental impacts. 

But restaurant owners complain that the ban is forcing them to find costly alternatives to foam when the COVID-19 pandemic is devastating the industry.

Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto
Close-up of delivery man handing a slack of foam lunch box - Foam box is toxic plastic waste. It can be used for recycling and environment saving concept

    

Related Articles

Download the brand new WUSA9 app here.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.