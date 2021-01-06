Maryland's COVID-19 positivity rate sees dramatic decrease

The state is also reporting an 80% decrease in COVID-19 hospitalizations since mid-April.

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — For the first time, Maryland's 7-day positivity rate has dropped below 1%, according to a statement released by the Office of Maryland Governor Larry Hogan.

Data released by the governor's office shows the record low positivity rate reflects an 84% decrease since mid-April. Maryland has reached this milestone faster than 42 other states and has the second-lowest case rate in the nation.

In Maryland, 50% of residents have been fully vaccinated, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). That means that more than three million Marylanders and more than 71% of the 18 years or older population have now received at least one dose of the vaccine. As of Tuesday, the state reported 30,638 additional vaccinations.

The state is also reporting an 80% decrease in COVID-19 hospitalizations since mid-April.

Like Maryland, Virginia continues to see record-low positivity rates. The commonwealth is now averaging 2.1% positivity for new coronavirus tests.