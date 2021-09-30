More than 500,000 Marylanders are eligible for a Pfizer booster shot. Here's where you can make an appointment

As the state of Maryland continues to lead the nation as one of the most vaccinated states, Hogan says we have moved to a phase of immunity.

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland Governor Larry Hogan has issued an order allowing eligible Maryland residents to receive a COVID-19 booster shot.

As the state of Maryland continues to lead the nation as one of the most vaccinated states-- with 82.6% vaccinated residents, Hogan said we have moved to a phase of immunity.

Booster shots have been a big talker and to alleviate any confusion from the current administration, Hogan announced that the state has more than enough supply and the capacity to administer booster shots to eligible Marylanders.

Individuals who have received the second dose of the Pfizer vaccine at least six months ago and meet the following qualifications can get a booster shot:

Adults 65 and older

Adults in a long-term care facility

Adults 18 to 64 years old with underlying medical conditions

Adults 18 to 64 years old who are at a higher risk of catching COVID based on where they work (first responders--healthcare workers, firefighters, police, congregate care staff--education staff, food and agriculture workers, manufacturing workers, corrections workers, U.S. Postal Service workers, public transit workers, grocery store workers)

Hogan has also ordered health agencies to advance and accelerate their plans for vaccinating children. Maryland Department of Health has also reached out to the state's nursing programs to issue the earliest graduation possible for nursing students. Hogan has issued emergency legislation to make these reforms permanent so that hospitals have tools to save lives and meet staffing needs in hospitals.

Maryland residents can sign up to get a booster through the state website, which will direct users to county sites based on location.