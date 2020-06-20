Maryland Zoo reopens to the public June 27

After three months of closure, Maryland's Zoo will open for members only from June 24 - 26, followed by a general public opening on Saturday, June 27.

BALTIMORE — The Maryland Zoo is preparing to reopen after it closed to the public on March 16 to prevent the spread of COVID-19. The Zoo will open for members only from June 24 - 26, and then open to the general public Saturday, June 27.

“We’re excited and ready to welcome visitors back to the Zoo,” Don Hutchinson, president and CEO of The Maryland Zoo, said. “We feel our sprawling, outdoor setting provides a perfect opportunity for a fun excursion and a way to make positive memories during this unusual time.”

Certain restrictions will be in place when the Zoo reopens, including:

Face masks required in areas where social distancing not possible (Main Gate entry, gift shop, concession stands) and recommended in the rest of the Zoo

Reservations are required, and tickets must be purchased online in advance

Ticketing will be timed to support social distancing'

Guests must follow one-way paths

Indoor spaces such as Tundra Buggy and Chimpanzee Forest will stay closed

Certain rides (Goat Corral, Jones Falls Zephyr Train, carousel, playground, Tree and Barn silo slides) closed

Zoo staff are required to wear masks

Despite their eagerness to reopen, the Zoo projects a loss of at least 25% of its annual operating revenue due to the COVID shutdown.

“Like many other nonprofits, this has been one of the hardest times in our history,” Hutchinson said. “Our unique challenge is that we cannot simply close the gates and walk away. We provided continual care and enrichment for more than 1,500 animals at the Zoo every day, and this did not stop when we were forced to shut down."

Maryland's Zoo is home to nearly 200 species, including the largest colony of African penguins in North America, a 3-year-old giraffe named Willow who was the first giraffe calf born in Maryland in more than 20 years and a chimpanzee troop known for their cheeky behavior.

In D.C., the Smithsonian National Zoo remains closed, with no announced opening date just yet.