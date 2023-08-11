Maryland woman shot in arm inside home after bullet goes through window

A bullet went through her window and struck her in the forearm.

GLENARDEN, Md. — A woman is suffering from injuries after being struck by a stray bullet while in her Prince George's County home Thursday night.

According to Glenarden Police Chief Regis Bryant a call for service for the shooting came in around 10 p.m. Officers responded to 7th Street, off of Glenarden Parkway, in Glenarden, Maryland.

Through an initial investigation, they were able to learn that the woman was inside of her home when people started shooting outside. A bullet then went through her window and struck her in the forearm.

The woman was conscious and breathing, with police saying she is expected to recover from injuries sustained.

No one is currently in custody for the crime and there is no suspect information available at this time. Police said the woman was not the intended target in the shooting. The person officers believe was the possible target in the shooting is not cooperating with the police department.