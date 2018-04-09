COLUMBIA, Md. – A 64-year-old woman was reportedly mauled to death Tuesday by a pit bull she adopted two weeks ago, Howard County police said.

Around 7:20 p.m., a family member went to a residence on Tamar Drive where they found Robin Conway in the backyard. The family member then called 911 and tied the dog to a fence post. When police officers arrived, they found Conway dead in her backyard with significant injuries.

Police said the dog was barking and lunging on the leash and had to be subdued by animal control officers before it was ultimately euthanized.

According to officials, a necropsy will be performed to determine if the dog had rabies or any other medical issues.

The said there were no previous calls to animal control related to this address prior to this incident.

Police know little about the dog’s adoption, but say it was adopted from out-of-state.

Conway’s exact cause of death is unknown at this time and will be determined in an autopsy by the state medical examiner.

© 2018 WUSA