Maryland woman dies after turbulence during flight

It is unclear how the woman was killed during the turbulence, at this time.

CABIN JOHN, Md. — Officials have identified a woman who died after a turbulent flight that was diverted to Windsor Locks, Connecticut as 55-year-old Dana Hyde, of Montgomery County, Maryland.

Connecticut State Troopers were called for medical assistance at the Bradley International Airport just before 4 p.m. Friday. First responders then took Hyde to Saint Francis Medical Center, in Hartford, Connecticut where she was pronounced dead.

It is unclear what the official cause of death was, and how it relates to the turbulence on the flight.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is investigating what happened during the turbulent fight that left Hyde dead. Investigators say they are looking at a "reported trim issue." They continue to analyze information from the flight data recorder and cockpit voice recorder.

NTSB claims a preliminary report into what happened will be made available in two or three weeks.

