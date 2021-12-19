x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Maryland

Woman attacks man with axe in Prince George's County parking lot

The man was transported to the hospital will non-life-threatening injuries. The woman was tased, hospitalized and is in custody.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — The Bladensburg Police Department has confirmed that a woman is now in custody after police spotted her allegedly swinging a small axe at a man in a Bladensburg parking lot off Annapolis Road. 

The chief of police told WUSA9 that the involved officers overheard the commotion Sunday when they approached the pair. 

Police tased the woman and the male victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries. Both were transported to a local hospital and the woman is now in custody.

Police have yet to release any identifying information about the man or the woman. They also have yet to confirm a motive or what led up to the woman's alleged attack. 

Sunday morning, a man and child were also attacked with an unusual weapon. 

A suspect assaulted the two with a brick in the Capitol Hill area of D.C.

D.C. police said they arrested one suspect who was at the scene when police arrived.

Just a few weeks ago, a woman was hit 20 times with a brick by a man, also in SE, on Naylor Road. She suffered severe injuries from the attack and surveillance video was released by the department in hopes of identifying the suspect. 

RELATED: Person assaults man, child with brick in SE, police say

RELATED: Stabbing death of 19-year-old connected to drug deal in Silver Spring, officials say

RELATED: DC woman attacked while walking with young daughter; violent assault broke her front teeth off

RELATED: Man arrested after hitting Special Police Officer with car

WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.

Download the WUSA9 app to get breaking news, weather and important stories at your fingertips.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.
Sign up for the Capitol Breach email newsletter, delivering the latest breaking news and a roundup of the investigation into the Capitol Riots on January 6, 2021.

In Other News

Locals spend weekend lining up for tests, booster shots amid COVID surge