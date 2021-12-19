Woman attacks man with axe in Prince George's County parking lot

The man was transported to the hospital will non-life-threatening injuries. The woman was tased, hospitalized and is in custody.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — The Bladensburg Police Department has confirmed that a woman is now in custody after police spotted her allegedly swinging a small axe at a man in a Bladensburg parking lot off Annapolis Road.

The chief of police told WUSA9 that the involved officers overheard the commotion Sunday when they approached the pair.

Police tased the woman and the male victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries. Both were transported to a local hospital and the woman is now in custody.

Police have yet to release any identifying information about the man or the woman. They also have yet to confirm a motive or what led up to the woman's alleged attack.

Sunday morning, a man and child were also attacked with an unusual weapon.

A suspect assaulted the two with a brick in the Capitol Hill area of D.C.

D.C. police said they arrested one suspect who was at the scene when police arrived.