Social worker investigating child abuse claims woman who reported it tried to bribe them

The investigation was originally initiated by the woman accused of trying to bribe the social worker.

ROCKVILLE, Md. — A woman is facing charges after police say she tried to bribe a social worker who was investigating claims of sexual abuse against a child.

According to the Montgomery County Department of Police, 42-year-old Sawsan Al Hadidi of Rockville has been charged with obstruction of justice and bribery.

Al Hadidi is accused of trying to pay off an Assessment Social Worker who had been assigned to investigate claims of sexual abuse against a child. The investigation was originally initiated by Al Hadidi.

The employee claims on July 26, Al Hadidi said she had a gift for the investigators and presented them with a large sum of cash. The investigator reportedly refused the money and disclosed the interactions to officials.

Al Hadidi has since been issued a summons to appear in court. The details of the original claim of abuse are not known at this time.

