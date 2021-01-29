MD Congress: 'Dwindling confidence', 'limited belief that vaccine access is equitable'

"Right now, there is dwindling confidence in the process and limited belief that vaccine access is equitable."

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Members of U.S. Congress from Maryland sent a letter to Gov. Larry Hogan (R) requesting more transparency about measures being taken to increase equity for the vaccine and for clearer communication with citizens in the state.

U.S. Senators Ben Cardin and Chris Van Hollen and Congressmen Steny Hoyer, Dutch Ruppersberger, John Sarbanes, Kweisi Mfume, Anthony Brown, Jamie Raskin and David Trone (all Md.-D) were the ones who signed the letter to Hogan. Rep. Andy Harris (Md.-R) was the only Maryland congressional member not to sign the letter.

The letter addressed how distrust of the vaccine in communities of color -- more specifically Black communities -- has been a major concern, and that overall communication during the vaccine rollout has been a worry.

"Right now, there is dwindling confidence in the process and limited belief that vaccine access is equitable. Specifically, we ask the state to collaborate with trusted community leaders to quickly implement education and outreach plans to increase vaccinations in communities of color," says part of the letter.

Maryland has not performed as well as otherstates in the distribution of the vaccine, with some eligible citizens who can get the vaccine -- teachers and senior citizens -- being turned away from appointments because of the shortage of doses in the state.

The congressional members' letter to Hogan did sympathize with the struggles faced at the beginning of the federal government's vaccine rollout, which impacted many states due to logistical frustrations that were felt by many states in the U.S., not just Maryland.

"With the Biden Administration, we will continue to push for more federal coordination, communication, and any additional support necessary to strengthen our state’s vaccine rollout. We continue to stand with you and local leaders as partners in this effort and look forward to working collaboratively to address the needs of all Marylanders," says part of the letter to Hogan.

Hogan released a video Thursday that included county health officials in the state and community leaders.

Bishop Walter Thomas, a Black pastor from New Psalmist Baptist Church in Baltimore, spoke in the video about how effective and safe the vaccines are for the community. Him being in the video parallels the call in the congressional members' letter, which asks for more conversation and communication with community leaders in Black and Brown neighborhoods to battle the distrust of vaccines.

The concern of the lack of trust in communities of color has worried federal officials and state officials across the country due to multiple federal health programs in the early to mid-20th Century, such as the Tuskegee Syphilis Study, which has played a part in the distrust.

