Come for the slots, stay for the shots: Maryland casinos offering COVID boosters

Six Maryland casinos will open COVID-19 vaccination clinics twice a week.

HANOVER, Md. — Editor's Note: The video above is from Feb. 8 when Hogan announced the vaccine lottery program.

Soon visitors at six Maryland Casinos will be able to gamble their money while safeguarding their health, with the opening of COVID vaccine clinics.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan announced Thursday that the Maryland Department of Health will offer twice-weekly COVID-19 vaccinations at the state's six major casinos.

The casino-based program is part of the governor’s booster action plan, which includes the $2 million VaxCash 2.0 promotion with the Maryland lottery to incentivize Marylanders to get booster shots. For 12 weeks, any Marylander who is currently boosted and got their shot in Maryland will be eligible for a $50,000 prize, with the grand prize winner receiving $1 million.

“Getting a booster shot is a safe bet on your health, and millions of Marylanders have already stepped up to get one,” Hogan said. "These clinics are another way to get more vaccines to the community."

Here's when MDH will offer COVID-19 booster shots at the state’s casinos:

Ocean Downs Casino in Berlin, starting Feb. 18 and open Saturdays and Sundays from noon to 6 p.m.

in Berlin, starting Feb. 18 and open Saturdays and Sundays from noon to 6 p.m. Live! Casino & Hotel Maryland in Hanover, starting Feb. 19 and open from noon to 5 p.m.

in Hanover, starting Feb. 19 and open from noon to 5 p.m. MGM National Harbor in Oxon Hill, starting Feb. 24 and open Thursdays and Fridays from noon to 6 p.m.

in Oxon Hill, starting Feb. 24 and open Thursdays and Fridays from noon to 6 p.m. Horseshoe Baltimore Casino in Baltimore, starting Feb. 24 and open Thursdays and Fridays from noon to 6 p.m.

in Baltimore, starting Feb. 24 and open Thursdays and Fridays from noon to 6 p.m. Hollywood Casino Perryville in Perryville, starting Feb. 24 and open Thursdays and Fridays from noon to 6 p.m.

in Perryville, starting Feb. 24 and open Thursdays and Fridays from noon to 6 p.m. Rocky Gap Casino & Resort in Flintstone, starting Feb. 26 and open Thursdays and Fridays from noon to 6 p.m.

The governor's office says more than 550 pharmacies, clinics and other locations across the state offer COVID-19 primary and booster shots. The clinics at the six casinos will offer walk-ups and appointments.

To find a vaccination clinic, visit covidvax.maryland.gov or call the state’s multilingual call center, available seven days a week, at 1-855-MD-GOVAX (1-855-634-6829). Vaccination clinic days and hours of operation are subject to change.