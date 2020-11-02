ROCKVILLE, Md. — The technology meltdown that marred vote counting during the Iowa Caucuses was not the only voting glitch that happened around the nation last week.

It turns out that Maryland had problems during the special election to fill a congressional seat left vacant after the death of Rep. Elijah Cummings in Baltimore.

According to the Maryland State Board of Elections, the suspect is a new wireless connection system, and the board wants jurisdictions like Montgomery County, Prince George’s County and Baltimore City to connect electronic poll books to the state's master voter database.

"While the vast majority of voters voted without issue over 13 hours, a small number of voters encountered delays due to the implementation of this system," said SBE spokesperson Nikki Charleson.

Poll books are how voting officials keep track of who is registered. They are separate from voting machines and do not impact vote counting, Charleson said.

However, with the implementation of same-day voter registration in Maryland, the State Board of Elections is turning to wireless technology that allows instantaneous updates to the state's voter rolls from polling places.

It was these wireless connections, being used for the first time in the special election, that are suspected of causing the reported slowdowns, according to Charleson.

Critics of going wireless, like Montgomery County state Sen. Cheryl Kagan says the mysterious slowdown is a big deal.

"Adding new gadgets and adding wireless machinery where it's not needed seems like a bad idea," Kagan said. "We don't want to have any excuse for a loss in voter confidence."

The National Institute of Standards and Technology has issued a report urging voting officials to ban wireless technology from the system because of security concerns.

The Maryland State Board of Elections will allow jurisdictions that do not want to use the wireless connections to continue with existing methods of managing poll books.

Currently, poll book information is loaded on physical memory cards that are transported to voting sites and inserted into tablet readers. Paper printouts are used as a backup.

Montgomery County elections officials have announced they will not use the new wireless system for the upcoming primary election on April 28.

Prince George's County's board of elections will meet to discuss the matter in early March, according to director Alisha Alexander, who says she will not recommend the wireless system to the board.

RELATED: How did the state of Iowa expand voter's rights?

RELATED: Early primary voting already underway in some states

Download the brand new WUSA9 app here

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.