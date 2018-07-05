ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) - Going to community college may soon be much more affordable for Maryland residents. Gov. Larry Hogan plans to sign a bill this week the covers tuition costs at community colleges for qualifying residents.

The legislation was approved near the end of this year's legislative session. It will create a $15 million program to provide scholarships of up to $5,000 to students from families earning less than $125,000 a year.

Single adults earning less than $90,000 also would be eligible for the money.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.