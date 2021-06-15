Maryland to lift COVID-19 State of Emergency on July 1

Hogan said this means masks will no longer be required anywhere in the state.

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan announced Tuesday that the state will end the COVID-19 State of Emergency and all restrictions on July 1.

During his weekly COVID-19 news conference, Hogan emphasized this means masks will no longer be required anywhere in the state, but businesses and schools, camps and child care facilities can still set their own policies.

The state will initiate a 45-day grace period for residents starting July 1 through August 15 to transition to normal lives during the pandemic. During this period, certain regulations will continue to be relaxed to complete the transition out of the pandemic. The additional days will allow residents to renew expired driver’s licenses, extend the moratorium on evictions related to COVID-19, and give health officials time to transition from emergency operations.

Hogan said that declaring the end of the state of emergency will not impact the state's access to federal funds.

"It's not a mission accomplished. Our work is not over. We're transitioning from a state of emergency to another operation," Hogan said.“Each and every one of you—your actions—have made this day possible. I am so proud of our state and I’m grateful to have had this honor to serve as your governor. Thank you all for being Maryland Strong.”

Maryland has beaten and surpassed the country's goal in having at least 70% of adults 18 and older vaccinated with at least one COVID-19 dose by July 4. To date, 72.2% of adults in Maryland have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine--ahead of 40 other states and has the second-lowest case rate in the nation.

Hogan said the state has also surpassed 6.5 million COVID-19 vaccinations, and its 7-day positivity rate has dropped to a record low of 0.82%.

The state is also reporting an 80% decrease in COVID-19 hospitalizations since mid-April.

