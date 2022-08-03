Fans can win cash, prizes at The Price Is Right Live in Maryland

The show is coming to the venue on Saturday, April 9 and Sunday, April 10, 2022 at 8 p.m. The cheapest tickets appear to start at $28 on the website.

OXON HILL, Md. — Price Is Right fans: your time to snag your own cash and prizes is almost here!

The Price Is Right Live is making its way to MGM National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Maryland, where eligible show enthusiasts will finally get their shot to hear their names called and "come on down" to win.

The event is an interactive stage show that gives audience members the opportunity to play, just like on the popular TV game show. Organizers say that prizes could include appliances, vacations and even a new car.

The show is coming to the venue on Saturday, April 9 and Sunday, April 10, 2022 at 8 p.m. The cheapest tickets appear to start at $28 on the website. Click here to view.

Plus, camera-shy fans shouldn't be wary; the show won't be televised - but you might be on stage!

"Whether you're a lifelong fan of the show or it's your first exposure to the whole concept, the stage version of The Price Is Right is an enormous amount of fun, with random audience members picked to compete for cash and prizes by playing challenges like Plinko, The Big Wheel and The Showcase," the show description on Ticketmaster describes.