Terps football lands 5-star linebacker recruit Terrence Lewis

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — Five-star prep linebacker Terrence Lewis has committed to play football for the University of Maryland and its head coach Mike Locksley.

Lewis made the announcement Saturday during the 2021 All-American Bowl on NBC.

Lewis is a 6-1, 200 pound inside linebacker that played his high school ball at Miami Central in Miami, Florida.

He is the number one inside linebacker prospect and ranked the 16th overall prospect for the 2021 class.

Lewis' commitment to the Terps puts him as one of the top prospects to ever sign with the team.