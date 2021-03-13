UMD, Frese take home Big Ten championship; head towards NCAA tournament on a hot streak

Brenda Frese, who recently won her 500th game as the Terps head coach, has her team on a hot streak heading towards the NCAA tournament.

COLLEGE PARK, Md. — The Maryland Terps women's basketball team captured the Big Ten Conference title with a win over the Iowa Hawkeyes 104-84 on Saturday -- it's the second year in a row they have taken home the conference's tournament title.

Brenda Frese, who recently won her 500th game as the Terps head coach, has her team on a hot streak heading towards the NCAA tournament.

The Terps have not lost a game since Jan. 28, and have an overall record of 24-2. Maryland has only lost to Ohio State and Missouri State, both of whom were ranked when they played the Terps.

This has been an emotional season for the Terps and Frese. Here father

On Tuesday, Frese announced her father, Bill Frese, is battling prostate cancer.

“We had 89 wonderful years with my dad,” said Brenda Frese. “We are not ready to let him go.”

Coach Frese said the cancer has spread to his bones.