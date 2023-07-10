Maryland teen shot, killed while on vacation in Puerto Rico

A 23-year-old man turned himself in for the murder of Tommy Grays III, police said.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — A 17-year-old boy from Montgomery County was shot and killed while on vacation with his family in Puerto Rico. According to a family friend, Tommy Grays III, known as Trey, was shot in Isla Verde earlier this month.

The circumstances surrounding the teen's death are still under investigation, and details have not been made public. However, police have said that a suspect is in custody for the shooting.

According to a post made on Facebook, Policía de Puerto Rico arrested 23-year-old Rosado Martinez in connection to the crime after he turned himself in on July 5.

Now the boy's family is left to pick up the pieces following the tragic incident. Family friend Kilda Siufanua launched an online fundraiser on behalf of Trey's mother to help the family bring Trey back home to Maryland and lay him to rest.

"No parent should ever have to bury their child and unfortunately Rhonda and Trey’s father, Tommy, have to," Siufanua wrote on fundraiser page.

Since it was posted, the fundraiser has already surpassed its goal, raising more than $15,000 as of Monday morning.