PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — It's hard to explain why slime is so satisfying. Maybe it's the noise, a crunching snap, with each movement of the fingers. Or perhaps its the visuals, as the material drips and leaks.

Whatever the reason, 13-year-old Maria Raquel Thomas, from Prince George's County, is taking advantage. At the beginning of 2018, she created "Ria's Slime Shop," an online slime retailer, which has netted her tens-of-thousands of dollars.

"Slime is like a gooey, slimy substance," she said. "And it’s satisfying, and you can play with it for hours."

Thomas has gained an international following for her business online, and now has more than 14-thousand followers on Instagram. She posts a lot of videos of the slime-making process, which she does in her home.

Thomas has created numerous versions of slime with different colors, flavors, and textures. Thomas has gained international attention by posting photos and videos of her slime on social media. Thomas has gained international attention by posting photos and videos of her slime on social media. Thomas has gained international attention by posting photos and videos of her slime on social media.

The 13-year-old is also giving back. She decided that five percent of the total sales would go to "StandUp For Kids," a charity that helps children going through homelessness.

Earlier this year, Thomas was named the National Youth Ambassador for the charity.

"You don’t always want to take," she said. "People wouldn’t want to buy from you if you are just like ‘mine, mine, mine.’ You have got to share. I don’t want to be a Scrooge and just take all the money. It’s good to give back."

Thomas has big dreams for her future. She wants to go to Harvard University, and her career goals include E-R doctor, scientist, and inventor.

"I want to be the next Kylie Jenner," she said. "I want to be the youngest billionaire on the Forbes magazine... Yes, I have a lot more coming up."

RELATED: A teenager started his own mowing business while battling cancer. Then someone tried to scam him

RELATED: 'During class, we make sure we got someone on it' | McLean High School students run successful business

Download the brand new WUSA9 app here.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.