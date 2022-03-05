2 teen boys charged as adults in Frederick man's death

The boys were both arrested by members of the Montgomery County Department of Police – Repeat Offenders Unit.

FREDERICK, Md. — After a man was killed in a shooting in late April, Montgomery County Police announced Wednesday that they have arrested and charged two young teens in his death.

Police found 20-year-old Taon Lamont Cline of Frederick, Maryland suffering from multiple gunshot wounds in the 19500 block of Gunners Branch Road in Germantown on April 22, just before 11 p.m. Officers say they immediately tried to save the man, but Cline ultimately died on the scene.

On Wednesday, police announced that they obtained an arrest warrant to charge two suspects as adults, although they are 14 and 15 years old.

The pair have been identified, respectively, as Justin Acosta from Germantown and Malik Hney of Kensington. Both have been charged with first-degree murder.

Hney and Acosta were both arrested by members of the Montgomery County Department of Police Repeat Offenders Unit and subsequently taken to the Central Processing Unit.