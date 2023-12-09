FCPS adds another educator to Maryland's 'Teacher of the Year' final round

Windsor Knolls Middle science teacher, Nicole Rhoades, was named a finalist for the Maryland Teacher of the Year award

Example video title will go here for this video

FREDERICK, Md. — A Frederick County Public School educator has been named a finalist for Maryland’s Teacher of the Year.

Windsor Knolls Middle science teacher, Nicole Rhoades, is the latest finalist in line for the award. Rhoades is one of seven, nominated for the prestigious honor.

When the announcement was made she was taken by surprise to be named a finalist for such a coveted award.

“We are so proud of Ms. Rhoades and this impressive accomplishment,” FCPS Superintendent Dr. Cheryl L. Dyson said. “This is a significant honor for a teacher who serves as a leader at her school, supports science teachers across the district and inspires so many students.”

At Windsor Knolls, Rhoades organized the first school-wide science fair, planned a career day for science, technology, engineering and math professions, and developed full-day experiences for students in partnership with the Chesapeake Bay Foundation.

Not only does Rhoads believe in the education of children, but she is also an avid supporter of professional development for educators. Rhoades has shared lesson plans and sessions with teachers from all over the county.

Prior to joining Windsor Knolls Middle, Rhoades taught in Baltimore County and conducted biomedical research at Johns Hopkins Medical Research. She is now the first teacher from Windsor to be named a ‘Teacher of the Year’ finalist. This is the second consecutive year a FCPS educator was named a Maryland State Teacher of the Year finalist.