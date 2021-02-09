Tax relief extended to businesses statewide after tornadoes, flash floods

The extended due dates apply to a variety of tax and motor fuel payments for both businesses and emergency responders.

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Tax relief will now go to businesses statewide after Wednesday’s destructive tornadoes and flash floods, Maryland State Comptroller Peter Franchot has announced.

“Although the tornado that hit Edgewater and Annapolis received most of the attention, it’s clear the remnants of Hurricane Ida left its mark in communities throughout Maryland, so we decided to give all businesses and emergency responders across the state more time to pay their monthly taxes,” Franchot said via press release.

The Comptroller’s Office is providing a waiver of interest and penalties for business taxpayers who are unable to meet the September filing deadlines for the following tax types so long as they report and pay the taxes due by the following dates:

Tax Type | Due Date | Paid By

Sales & Use | September 20 | October 20

Admission & Amusement | September 10 | October 10

Withholding | September 15 | October 15