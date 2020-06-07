Maryland tax filing and payment deadlines are July 15. Here's what you need to know

Comptroller Peter Franchot granted extensions for individual and corporate filers and monthly business taxes due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Maryland Comptroller Peter Franchot reminds individual and corporate income taxpayers who took advantage of a 90-day tax filing extension that the new due date for filing and payment is July 15.

Earlier this year, Franchot took the unprecedented step of extending tax deadlines to mid-July to ease the burden on families and small businesses affected by COVID-19.

"The coronavirus pandemic has been both a public health crisis and an economic catastrophe for many families and small businesses," Franchot said. "The 90-day extension hopefully provided some financial relief to help Marylanders get through this enormously challenging period. As always, my office will continue to work with taxpayers who are facing difficult financial circumstances."

Individual, corporate, pass-through entity, estate and fiduciary taxpayers who file and pay by the July 15 due date will receive a waiver of interest and penalties, Franchot said.

Taxpayers may request an extension to file until Oct. 15, but must pay what is owed or estimated to owe on July 15.

Payments received after July 15, either partial or in full, will be subject to penalties and interest on the amount due.

The July 15 extension also applies to certain business returns that had due dates during the months of March, April, May, and June 2020. This impacts businesses filing sales and use tax, withholding tax and admissions and amusement tax, as well as alcohol, tobacco, and motor fuel excise taxes, tire recycling fees and bay restoration fees.

Those filings and payments are also due on July 15.

So far, this year, 2.5 million electronic and paper returns have been filed with $1.93 billion in refunds issued. The average refund is $1,000.

Typically, 3.2 million returns are filed each year, officials said.

Individual and corporate taxpayers who need assistance are encouraged to make an appointment at one of our nine re-opened branch offices.