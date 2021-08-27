x
Maryland task force deployed to Louisiana ahead of Hurricane Ida

A hurricane watch for New Orleans and an emergency declaration for the state of Louisiana have been issued.

Maryland is preparing to deploy 45 team members in preparation for Hurricane Ida, according to Assistant Chief with Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Dave Pazos. 

Pazos went on to confirm that FEMA enhancements will be in place ensuring the safety and protection off all personnel during preparation and throughout the deployment. 

“The forecast track has it headed straight towards New Orleans. Not good,” said NOAA’s Jim Kossin, a climate and hurricane scientist.

Hurricane Ida intensified as it swirled toward a strike on Cuba on Friday, showing hallmarks of a rare, rapidly intensifying storm that could speed across warm Gulf waters and slam into Louisiana as a major hurricane on Sunday, the National Hurricane Center warned.

“Ida certainly has the potential to be very bad,” said Brian McNoldy, a hurricane researcher at the University of Miami. “It will be moving quickly, so the trek across the Gulf from Cuba to Louisiana will only take 1.5 days."

