Maryland state troopers have more than tripled traffic stops on Rt. 301 in Prince George’s County this year compared to 2017.

Police said they will be beefing up those efforts in the upcoming months in order to reduce injuries and deaths cause by crashes on the highway.

As of May 1, have been seven deaths, involving three pedestrians on that road. Troopers said the main culprits are speeding drivers and careless pedestrians.

According to Maryland State Police, during the first three months of 2018, Maryland state troopers made 1,722 traffic stops on Rt. 301, compared with 543 stops during the same period last year.

This year’s first quarter enforcement included 830 traffic citations, 649 warnings, 243 equipment repair orders and the arrests of 15 impaired drivers. During the first quarter of 2017, troopers issued 398 citations, 223 warnings, 142 equipment repair orders and arrested 19 impaired drivers.

Troopers are urging motorists to obey the speed limit and are encouraging pedestrians to wear bright or reflective clothing while crossing Rt. 301, especially at night.

Troopers suggest pedestrians consider the risk before walking across the busy highway.

