Police investigate deadly crash in Prince George's County

Central Avenue in Bowie, Maryland was closed for several hours while detectives investigated.

BOWIE, Md. — A man is dead and a woman and her child are injured after a collision in Prince George's County Wednesday afternoon, police say.

Shortly before 5:50 p.m., troopers from the Maryland State Police Forestville Barrack responded to Central Avenue at Enterprise Road in Bowie, Maryland for a report of a pedestrian struck in the road.

Detectives say the initial investigation reveals that a Hyundai struck a man at the intersection.

The man, who has yet to be identified, was transported by ambulance to the University of Maryland Capital Regional Medical Center, where he was declared dead. 

Police say the driver of the Hyundai, a woman, and a child who was a passenger in the car, were transported by ambulance to Anne Arundel Medical Center for treatment of their injuries.

Investigators claim impaired driving was not a factor in this crash.

Police say the road was closed until about 8:50 p.m. following the deadly crash.

The Maryland State Police Crash Team will conduct the investigation into this incident. 

The investigation into this case remains active and ongoing.

