(BEL AIR, Md.) – Maryland State Police continue to search for at least one more victim who was swept away by swift water in Harford County Friday evening.

According to witnesses, around 6 p.m. on Friday a vehicle with someone inside broke down on the Broad Run Bridge. Witnesses said, rushing water submerged the vehicle up to its roof.

A truck with a man and a woman pulled up to the scene and tried to help.

Based on a preliminary investigation, the woman and the man from the truck retrieved a rope and tried to assist the driver who was stuck on the bridge. T he woman trying to help ended up falling and the man with her helped her up only for her to fall again before being swept over the bridge and into the rushing water of Broad Run.

The driver of the truck was able to drive to a nearby quarry to search of the woman and then went to get help from people in the area, who called 911.

As a witness was on the phone with the 911 operator, he saw the disabled vehicle go over the side of the bridge and get swept down the body of Broad Run.

A vehicle was located later in the Friday evening about a quarter of a mile from the scene, but high water conditions made it initially too difficult to confirm whether it was the vehicle from the bridge and whether any of the potential victims were inside of it.

Around 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, investigators recovered the body of a man, identified as Daniel Samis from the sedan with the assistance of the Harford County Technical Rescue Team. Samis was 67 years- old and lived in Abingdon, Md.

Investigators believe Samis was in the vehicle alone at the time the vehicle was swept away.

The female who was swepted away while trying to help Samis has not been located and search efforts for her continue. Police will withhold that victim’s identity until the family is notified.

© 2018 WUSA