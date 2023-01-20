Maryland State Police arrest two suspects in connection with the death of a missing St. Mary's Co. man

The victim’s body was found in remote areas of Charles County and St. Mary’s County.

GREAT MILLS, Md. — Maryland State Police arrested two suspects in connection to the death of a St. Mary's County man reported missing in December of last year.

Investigators identified the suspects as Michelina Goodwin, 45, and Larry Murphy, 40, both of Great Mills, Maryland. Goodwin and Murphy are being held without bond at the St. Mary's County Detention Center.

After consulting with the St. Mary's County State's Attorney's Office, police arrested Goodwin Friday morning around 3 a.m. without incident. She is charged with first-and second-degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a crime and improper disposal of a human body.

Police also arrested Murphy around 10 p.m. Thursday night without incident. He is charged with first- and second-degree murder, accessory after the fact of murder first-degree and improper disposal of a human body.

Detectives identified the victim as 50-year-old James Volodimir Nalborczyk of Great Mills, Maryland. His remains were found in remote parts of Charles County and St. Mary’s County. He has been transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for autopsy.

Nalborczyk was reported missing by family members on Dec. 21, 2022 to Maryland State Police. Information obtained throughout the investigation determined there had been foul play involved in his disappearance.

Investigators from the Maryland State Police Homicide Unit and Criminal Enforcement Division Central South continue the investigation.

This is all the information made available at this time.

