Maryland State Firemen's Association votes against changing name from firemen to firefighter

MARYLAND, USA — A proposed title change to reflect a more gender-inclusive role was voted down by the Maryland State Firemen's Association (MSFA) earlier this week.

MSFA hosted an annual conference at the Ocean City Convention Center, which started on June 18. One of the decisions listed on their agenda was a vote on whether to continue referring to crews as "firemen" or change it to a more gender-inclusive "firefighter."

The proposed title change found support from Maryland Senator Cheryl C. Kagan.

"Changing MSFA's name from FireMEN to FireFIGHTER should be a no-brainer. Retaining the outdated, sexist, and inaccurate name is disrespectful to the courageous women who are protecting our communities around the state,” said Sen. Cheryl Kagan.

While more than 40 other state associations have made the change when the vote happened Monday evening only 41% of the delegates voted in favor of becoming the Maryland State Firefighters Association, causing the measure to fail.

"Sadly, Maryland will stay chained to the past under the guise of 'tradition,'" said Kagan in a press release following the vote.

The senator said the change was a "no-brainer" considering Anne Arundel, Baltimore, & Prince George's Counties all have female Fire Chiefs. Kagan added that several fire station chiefs indicated that roughly half of their volunteers are women.

While the association voted against the change, Kagan said the fight will continue.

"This is not the end of the conversation," she said. "Maryland's courageous men AND women who defend our communities should be respected and recognized."

