WASHINGTON -- Make that list and get ready to shop because Maryland Tax-Free week kicks off Sunday, August 12.

Between August 12 and Saturday August 18 qualifying apparel and footwear $100 or less, per item, are exempt from the state sales tax. In addition, the first $40 of a backpack or book bag purchase is also tax-free. Accessory items, except for backpacks are not included, according to the Comptroller of Maryland.

Shoppers can also expect a tax-free three-day weekend February 18-20. The state sales tax will not apply to the sale of any of the below-listed Energy Star Products:

Energy Star Product means an air conditioner, clothes washer or dryer, furnace, heat pump, standard size refrigerator, compact fluorescent light bulb, light-emitting diode (LED) light bulb, dehumidifier, or programmable thermostat that has been designated as meeting or exceeding the applicable Energy Star Efficiency requirements developed by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Department of Energy.

For more information visit: https://bit.ly/2ngO2Er

