Three people hospitalized after a shooting on Hyattsville park trail

An argument on the Northwest Branch Trail led to gunfire and injuries. Police have no suspects at this time.

HYATTSVILLE, Md. — An altercation between two groups of people on the Northwest Branch Trail in Hyattsville ended in gunfire that sent three people to the hospital.

Lt. Lakeisha Robinson with Maryland National Capital Park and Planning Police said the incident happened just before 7:30 p.m. Saturday night.

She says one group of three men were walking on the Northwest Branch Trail near the 1900 block of Ruatan St in Hyattsville when they encountered a second group of people.   

Lt. Robinson said an altercation began between the two groups and shots were fired. Three people were struck by bullets. Robinson said the three victims all suffered trauma to the upper body. Their conditions were not immediately available. 

Lt. Robinson said it's not known right now what the argument was about and police have no suspects at this time. She went on to say that it's not known if both groups were armed or who started the shooting.    

