ANNAPOLIS, Md. — The longest-serving Senate President in Maryland history announced Thursday he will give up his post, because his health is failing.

Senator Thomas V. (Mike) Miller is battling stage 4 prostate cancer.

"My mind is still strong but my body is weak," Miller said at a press conference Thursday. "I suffer from fatigue. And this is a full time job. It's a statewide job and we need someone younger."

Maryland's Senate Democratic Caucus chose Baltimore Senator Bill Ferguson to be the incoming President of the Senate when the legislative session begins in January 2020.

Maryland political observers characterized the move as a potential colossal shift in gravity from a powerful state senate controlled by an old-school, moderate-to-conservative Democrat, to a new generation leader who carries the "progressive" label.

Mike Miller is the longest -serving state Senate president in the country.

Ferguson said he'll look to Miller for mentorship and guidance.

"The days ahead are about the unbelievable service of a man who has served the state of Maryland and its people, who has protected the Chesapeake Bay, who has fought for education and opportunity for all Marylanders, who has fought for equal justice under law, and that individual is Thomas V Mike Miller," Ferguson said to applause.

Miller has shaped three decades of momentous policy change in Maryland from the expansion of gambling, to recognizing same sex marriage, and ending the death penalty. He is also the longest-serving state Senate President in the country.

He first took up the gavel in 1987; his successor was 5 years old.

Through the behind-the-scenes power of controlling committee assignments, and presiding over a formidable fundraising organization, Miller was often the most powerful force in curbing the Maryland legislature’s more liberal instincts.

"The one thing that I always really admired about Mike, is we're not Washington D.C.," Baltimore County Senator Bobby Zirkin said. "Mike always held that at bay. He always fought back against those who would make this partisan and ugly the way D.C. is."

"It's been a great run," Miller said. "I have enjoyed every minute of it. I think the Senate was more inclusive because of me, and more productive because of all of us working together. And for 34 years, it's been the happiest years of my life."

Despite his illness, Miller will continue to serve as an elected state Senator from his district which includes parts of Calvert, Charles and Prince George’s Counties. He has represented the district since 1975.

