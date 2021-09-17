Gov. Larry Hogan asks for school bus driver credentials, driving tests to be given 'as quickly as possible'

The directive is targeted at the Maryland Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Administration.

MARYLAND, USA — Gov. Larry Hogan is calling on the Maryland Vehicle Administration to expedite driving tests and credentials for school bus drivers, who are currently in short supply, both in the state and across the country.

Multiple school systems are reporting shortages across the DMV and are increasing wages and offering signing bonuses to attract new hires. Some drivers themselves have cited the pandemic as a reason for the shortage,

“We are grateful to all of the CDL [Commercial Drivers License] drivers who are willing to step up and serve as school bus drivers,” said Gov. Hogan via press release. “I have directed MVA to take additional steps to address a critical need in the industry, and at the same time assist schools, parents, and students across the state.”

Maryland is hosting a Bus Drivers’ Day at the Maryland Vehicle Administration to get more drivers behind the wheel.

The Saturday, Sept. 25 event will take place at the following branch offices and appointments can be scheduled from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Glen Burnie, 6601 Ritchie Highway, Glen Burnie

Bel Air, 501 W MacPhail Road, Bel Air

Frederick, 1601 Bowmans Farm Road, Frederick

Easton, 9148 Centreville Road, Easton

Waldorf, 11 Industrial Park Drive, Waldorf

Gaithersburg, 15 Metropolitan Grove Road, Gaithersburg

Customers who are planning to attend “Bus Drivers’ Day at the MVA” are asked to cancel any other existing CDL testing appointments in order to make those time slots available for other CDL applicants. Driver hopefuls are also advised to prepare in advance by studying the CDL Manual.

MDOT MVA confirmed that they are currently offering Commercial Drivers License (CDL) appointments at the same levels that they were pre-pandemic. The administration has also launched a new Central Scheduling System that allows customers to make same-day appointments if there are cancellations. In addition, the administration also added a new appointment category for CDL retakes.

Knowledge and skills testing will be available to qualified applicants. School districts or bus drivers should email schoolbus@mdot.maryland.gov to schedule their testing in advance.

The administration asks that if emailing, be sure to include a phone number, driver’s license number, preferred time and location for the scheduling.