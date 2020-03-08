x
Maryland says all 24 jurisdictions hit 10% virus test goal

Credit: AP
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Gov. Larry Hogan says all of Maryland's 24 jurisdictions have reached the goal of testing 10% of their populations for the coronavirus.  says all of Maryland's 24 jurisdictions have reached the goal of testing 10% of their populations for the coronavirus. 

The administration reported also reported Saturday that the state's COVID-19 positivity rate dropped to 4.47%. 

The state said there have been 89,365 confirmed cases in Maryland. That's up 1,019 compared to the day before. There have been 839,989 negative test results in the state. 

Maryland has conducted more than 1.2 million tests. That's up just over 31,000 from the previous day. 

The state has reported a total of 3,374 deaths from the virus, an increase of 12 from Friday.

Credit: AP
FILE - In this Wednesday, March 11, 2020 file photo, a technician prepares COVID-19 coronavirus patient samples for testing at a laboratory in New York's Long Island. Wide scale testing is a critical part of tracking and containing infectious diseases. But the U.S. effort has been plagued by a series of missteps, including accuracy problems with the test kits the CDC sent to other labs and bureaucratic hurdles that slowed the entrance of large, private sector labs. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

